Chitipa Utd targets four wins to avoid drop zone

As one of the teams in a battle fighting against relegation, Chitipa United Football Club has set a target to win at least four out of their remaining six games to survive in the TNM Super League.

The league debutants assistant coach Robert Mzinza said after registering their Saturday’s first 2-1 victory in the second round against Blue Eagles. He said they were confident of remaining in the league by winning four games.

“With motivation and hard work we will remain [in the league] and there is still mathematical chance.

“We are still there if we can win four games out of the six remaining; if we win just two games in a row, we will gain momentum and psychological boost. We are staying in the league,” Mzinza said.

He further said Karonga Stadium, as their home ground, has also boosted morale in the team because now they would be having large numbers of supporters to cheer them up.

Before winning against the Eagles, Chitipa United drew 0-0 with Be Forward Wanderers in their first encounter at the new stadium.

After winning to the Lilongwe based eagles, the Lions of Chitipa moved to 15th position on the log table by displacing their fellow strugglers Blantyre United.

Meanwhile, Chitipa United will host log table anchors Blantyre United on Saturday at Karonga Stadium.

