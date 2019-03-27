Christian Aid gives flood victims food:  For nutritional health

One of the renowned humanitarian organization, Christian Aid on Sunday donated bags of Soya blend locally called Likuni Phala to its beneficiaries currently seeking shelter under Kalima and Medrum Camps in Traditional Authorities (TA) Maseya and Mulilima in Chikwawa District.

About 350 beneficiaries in categories of lactating and pregnant mothers, children under the age of 5, the chronically ill and the elderly received the items.

Christian Aid Country Director for Malawi, Pansi Katenga said her organization believed that the category of the beneficiaries was a critical group and that if their nutrition needs are not met the long term impacts are high.

“So, as part of our response we have prioritized nutrition just to deal with immediate food needs of these people then we will expand to other areas.

“This is first part of our response focusing on nutrition but we will be back with interventions focusing on the wider needs in terms of food needs of other population not targeted now,” she said.

The Country Director said the survivors would get the necessary support so that they are able to rebuild their lives.

“We will do whatever we can to help them go back to their place. You can agree with me that within the camp, there is lack of water and sanitation and those kids need to get back to school,” Katenga added.

Gender Officer for Chikwawa District Council, Rita Sukasuka commended Christian Aid for looking at nutrition needs of the flood survivors currently living in camps.

She said Likuni Phala is rich in all the six food groups and hoped for better improvement in the lives of the people reached with the intervention.

“This helps in children’s growth. It is also quite important in lactating and pregnant mothers. We really appreciate for this unique gesture,” Sukasuka said.

Senior Group Village Head Kalima hailed Christian Aid for the support, calling on all other well wishers to emulate Christian Aid gesture.

Christian Aid has set aside 1 million pounds (approximately K965 million) for the flood response and is expected to benefit 5,000 households, translating to 25,000 people of which 5,000 are children.

