Church and Society calls for Cashgaters to surrender looting proceeds and get amnesty

The Church and Society of the Church of Central African Presbytery (CCAP)Livingstonia Synod has asked government to consider allowing all individuals and companies who feel have a hand in plundering public resources to voluntarily surrender the proceeds to government.

Speaking recently in an interview after making a presentation during a pre-budget consultation in Mzuzu, Executive Director for Church and Society of CCAP Livingstonia Synod, Moses Mkandawire proposed a time frame for individuals and firms to give back to government the stolen resources.

“We have on record that almost 30 per cent of the public resources are unaccounted for, which means there is theft and plunder of public resources.

“You can see that this figure is on the higher side. So, we ask government to give an amnesty say for a specific period for the swindlers to give back the resources freely before they are arrested and prosecuted as is the case in Zimbabwe,” Mkandawire said.

Secretary to Treasury, Ben Botolo assured the gathering that inputs and contributions made by various stakeholders would be considered for scrutiny and included in the 2018/19 budget.

