Civil Sporting eyeing 6 points in North tour

Civil Sporting F.C newly appointed Assistant Coach Elia Kananji has disclosed that their intention is to collect maximum points this weekend as they invade the Northern Region where they are expected to play two league assignments.

The Civil Servants will on Saturday play against Karonga United on Saturday 7th September 2019 before completing their tour with a tie against Savenda Chitipa 24 hours later.

Both games will be played at the Karonga Stadium.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday prior to departure from the Capital, Kananji said: “We are targeting winning both games”.

“Civil is a good side and with the performance of boys displayed during training, I am confident that we will yield positive results” he added.

Commenting on his new lease of life, Kananji thanked the players, management and supporters for the warm welcome.

“I have been given a very warm welcome and I just feel at home. This reminded me of my days at Nyasa Big Bullets” he said.

Kananji further revealed his targets at Civil.

“I haven’t been given any targets but as a coach, you always look for results and silverwares therefore what I want is to win a trophy at Civil. Civil is a big team and deserve respect so the only way to be respected is to have a trophy on the shelf each and every season” he said.

Kananji signed a three year contract with the government sponsored signed after resigning at Masters Security FC due to unpaid dues.

Civil is currently on position seven with 24 points from 16 games.

