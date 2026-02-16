Civil War Erupts in HRDC as Splinter Group Demands AGM

A serious leadership crisis has erupted in the once powerful Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), exposing deep divisions within the organisation that was once at the forefront of nationwide protests.

The crisis has now turned into a full-blown power struggle between two rival groups, raising serious questions about the legitimacy of the current leadership.

As it stands, the HRDC Governance Ad Hoc Committee, led by Henderson Mhango, has ordered the provisional governing body, led by Michael Kaiyatsa, to immediately stop operating and refrain from issuing any public statements until a properly mandated Annual General Assembly (AGM) is held.

The committee has given the provisional leadership a 14-day ultimatum.

“We caution the HRDC Provisional Governing Body to immediately comply with this ultimatum and call for a General Assembly without further delay. The current leadership is operating without endorsement from the general membership and therefore lacks legitimacy,” said Mhango.

Addressing a press conference, the ad hoc committee stressed that only an AGM can restore credibility to the organisation by allowing members to elect legitimate leaders.

The committee further urged the provisional leaders to stop acting on behalf of HRDC and to cease issuing press statements without consulting the membership.

Meanwhile, the ad hoc committee has warned that if the AGM is not called within the stipulated period, it will seek court intervention.

“Should the current provisional Governing Body fail to call for the Annual General Assembly, the HRDC National Ad Hoc Committee will have no option but to seek court action to protect the integrity, legality, and credibility of the Coalition,” Mhango said.

Despite the internal turmoil, HRDC has also issued a statement commending President Arthur Peter Mutharika for his State of the Nation Address delivered in Parliament last Friday.

“We commend the policy direction on fiscal discipline, service delivery, and social protection. However, these commitments must translate into real action,” the committee said.

The organisation has further warned all public officers and implementing agencies to faithfully follow the directives and development agenda outlined in the SONA.

The committee has urged controlling officers to strictly adhere to all pronouncements, orders, and plans contained in the President’s address.

