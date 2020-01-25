Civo FC going to polls in February

Civil Service Football Club, formerly Civil Sporting Club, will hold general elections in February this year following the expiry of the four year tenure of office by the current executive committee.

The club was renamed Civil Sporting Club in 2017 when it got relegated from the country’s top flight league and merged with Epac FC to remain in the league. The club has since announced revert to its old name as recommended by sponsors (Office of the President and Cabinet) saying they were experiencing some difficulties in record keeping as a result of the change in the name.

General Secretary for the club, Ronald Chiwaula, said the four year tenure of office is elapsing in February and therefore there is need to elect people into the executive to run the affairs of the club.

“Our governing laws are clear that in February our tenure of office is coming to an end. It is true that the Chairperson, the General Secretary and the Treasurer are appointed by the sponsors but all other positions are elected at the General Meeting.

“The sponsors do this to maintain sanity in the club so that governing principles for the club are in line with government principles. Every person who is well known as a CIVO follower is eligible to contest as Vice Chairperson, Vice General Secretary, and a member of the executive committee,” explained Chiwaula.

Chiwaula also hinted that the club is going back to its tradition of grooming young and unidentified talent to boost the squad and maintain consistent form in the country’s top flight league as opposed to buying players already in the league.

“Recently, out of pressure for instant results, we ventured into the tradition of buying players who had already made names in the league but that hasn’t worked for us. We are therefore going back to our old system of identifying players from the grass root and grooming them to become strong players for our club,” remarked Chiwaula.

Coach Alex Masanjala (late) is well known for identifying players from rural areas and schools and grooming them into formidable players for CIVO, some of which went on play for the country’s national team.

