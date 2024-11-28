Climate data leading the charge against food insecurity

In Blantyre, Chikwawa and Nsanje districts in Southern Malawi, where the landscape is marked by both breathtaking beauty and stark vulnerability, a team of young enumerators are spearheading an innovative initiative that could reshape the future of local development.

Through the Rapid Feedback Monitoring System, a tool co-signed by the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and Cornwell University with support from National Statistics Office and The Centre for Social Research, these youthful enumerators are gathering real-time data that confronts the pressing challenges posed by climate change and food insecurity in 13 districts across the country.

“This data is worthwhile as it captures specific households on a long term basis, the data has been a game changer as it has also been used to influence policy and development decisions in our area,” says Kondwani James an enumelator from Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre.

According to James, the study findings helped to increase the number of food insecure families that were benefiting from the lean season food support from 200 the previous season to 900 this year.

“Of course it sometimes sounds rude for me to ask a person if he had a balanced diet the previous day, but this data is worthwhile as it enables policy makers to understand the social challenges being experienced in the area,” says James.

Since its inception in 2020, the RFMS project has emerged as a beacon of hope for communities grappling with the harsh realities of climate shocks. While Malawi has recently faced increasing threats from erratic weather patterns, the initiative has proved to be a game-changer, providing essential data that enables communities to devise effective, localized responses.

The Urgency of Climate Data

Malawi’s development landscape has been significantly impacted by climate change, which exacerbates food insecurity and vulnerability among the nation’s most at-risk populations.

From 2015 to 2024 alone Malawi has experienced several climate change extreme events ranging from droughts to floods. The situation is dire: recurrent droughts and floods have led to crop failures and heightened poverty levels. However, through the RFMS, young data collectors (enumerators) are turning the tide. By gathering and analyzing high-frequency climate data, they offer communities the tools needed to adapt and thrive.

Daniel Mandala Disaster Risk Management Officer for Nsanje district says the data provided will help the council to plan interventions in a disaster situation.

“The figures that are captured are detailed for instance data for those who lost their jobs or those affected by hunger will give insight to the planning section of the council on what intervention should be done to help the people affected,” said Mandala.

The RFMS initiative connects with over 6,500 families, engaging with an average of 25 households monthly in selected areas across 13 districts. This grassroots approach has been instrumental in fostering community resilience. It not only addresses immediate climate shocks but also lays the groundwork for sustainable development. By actively involving youth in this data collection process, the initiative taps into local knowledge while empowering the next generation to be part of the solution.

Data-Driven Decision Making

The significance of real-time climate data cannot be overstated. It equips local leaders and communities with actionable insights, enhancing their ability to make informed decisions. For instance, the data collected through RFMS includes information on rainfall patterns, temperature variations, and soil moisture levels, all of which are crucial for agricultural planning. Armed with this knowledge, farmers can better predict crop yields and make proactive decisions about planting and harvesting.

Sarah Mwang’oma an agricultural extension officer in Nsanje said that the RFMS study will strengthen the other existing studies that are carried by other stakeholders like the ministry of agriculture which regularly conducts food basket studies on a weekly basis.

“At the ministry of agriculture we conduct weekly food basket studies at each agricultural extension planning area where we analyze the cost of food and its availability on the market and wherever households are affording to purchase the food items,” said Mwang’oma.

She said the RFMS study data would also help village and area agricultural stakeholder panels which have access to the study data to effectively plan solutions to shocks which they are facing such as implementing winter planting activities.

“When the community in my enumeration area realized that Mthumba river was the cause of their regular shocks they started planting trees along the river and they have now managed to control the river which could at times flood the villages,” says Hasten Malenga an enumerator at traditional authority Kasisi in Chikwawa

Moreover, the integration of machine learning techniques has allowed the RFMS to forecast future climate events based on historical data. This capability enables communities to prepare for potential shocks rather than merely react to them. For instance, if data indicates a likelihood of drought, farmers can adopt drought-resistant crop varieties or adjust planting schedules accordingly.

Engaging Communities and Building Alliances

At the core of the RFMS initiative is community engagement. The young data collectors are not just passive observers; they are trained to interpret the data and communicate its implications to their communities. This model fosters a sense of ownership and accountability among local stakeholders.

When communities understand the data and its relevance, they are more likely to take action and advocate for necessary changes. Moreover, the RFMS project encourages collaboration among various stakeholders, including government bodies, NGOs, and academic institutions. By strengthening strategic alliances, the initiative amplifies its impact and ensures that the insights derived from data collection are translated into actionable policies.

For instance, partnership with the National Statistical Office (NSO) has facilitated further research on the implications of climate data, allowing for a more nuanced understanding of local challenges and opportunities.

As Climate Remains A Challenge

As the RFMS initiative continues to evolve, it faces the ongoing challenge of securing sustained support from stakeholders. While the success stories emerging from this study demonstrate its potential not only for immediate relief but also for long-term development goals there is a need for stakeholders in the government and development community to support the initiative. By harnessing the creativity and energy of Malawi’s youth, the RFMS is setting a precedent for how data can empower communities to take charge of their futures.

Investing in initiatives like the RFMS is not just an act of charity; it is a strategic move towards a more resilient and sustainable Malawi. As climate change continues to threaten the livelihoods of vulnerable populations, the demand for real-time data and adaptive strategies will only grow. Stakeholders, from governmental agencies to international donors, are urged to recognize the importance of supporting projects that prioritize local responses to climate shocks.

The work being done by the youth involved in the RFMS initiative is more than just a response to climate challenges; it is a transformative movement towards a future where communities can thrive despite adversity.

