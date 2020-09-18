Coach Nkhwazi sounds SOS: Needs assistance for diabetes treatment

Former Dwangwa United and Nyasa Big Bullets coach Lloyd Nkhwazi has called upon well wishers to financially assist him so that he gets diabetes treatment.

Nkhwazi said he already consulted Maranatha Herbal and Nutrition Clinic where they assured him drugs to heal him are available.

According to Nkhwazi, he needs four bottles of herbal drugs one for each month.

The cost of each bottle is K9,000.00 totalling to K36,000.00.

Those willing to help can directly contact Nkhwazi on 0999 342 668 or 0888 862 323.

Nkhwazi has been inactive since Dwangwa United was relegated during the 2018-2019 soccer season.

