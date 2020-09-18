Coach Nkhwazi sounds SOS: Needs assistance for diabetes treatment
Former Dwangwa United and Nyasa Big Bullets coach Lloyd Nkhwazi has called upon well wishers to financially assist him so that he gets diabetes treatment.
Nkhwazi said he already consulted Maranatha Herbal and Nutrition Clinic where they assured him drugs to heal him are available.
According to Nkhwazi, he needs four bottles of herbal drugs one for each month.
The cost of each bottle is K9,000.00 totalling to K36,000.00.
Those willing to help can directly contact Nkhwazi on 0999 342 668 or 0888 862 323.
Nkhwazi has been inactive since Dwangwa United was relegated during the 2018-2019 soccer season.
Stop joking. 36000?
MK36,000? Really? Your friends can raise that small change for you in less than 10 minutes at a bottle store, or even better, one of your proteges whom you trained can easily part with a paltry MK36,000. You didn’t have to announce your predicament through the media. I know that umphawi siuona nkhope, but really Coach? Secondly, Mr Nkhwazi, why Maranatha Herbal Clinic? They are fake news. VERY FAKE news take, it from ( I’ve had a very nasty experience with them). Why don’t you tell people to raise enough money for you to go to a proper hospital? People… Read more »
People stop joking,do you mean 36 Thousand or 36 million?
Let me be the first indeed. So a Former football coach is looking for Mk36,000.00 only. Come on people. What z the responsibility of family here? This is an insult to family union
Consult family i advise