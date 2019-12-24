Coin Security Services fetes its 102 guards, commits to improve their welfare

Coin Security Services, one of the security service providers in Malawi, on Sunday night hosted its 102 guards to a sumptuous dinner and dance party at the company’s offices in Area 18 in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

The party was followed by presentation of Christmas packs to theguards. Each pack, which contained two bottles of cooking oil, soyapieces, maize flour, rice, salt, puffs and juice, among others, was valued at K10, 000 thereby costing the company over K1 million on the

gifts alone.

Coin Security Services commercial director Andekuche Chanthunya said his company appreciates the selfless contribution the guards are making to the protection and security of both public and private property and life.

Chanthunya stressed therefore that the end-of-year party and presentation of Christmas gifts were aimed at appreciating their contribution towards securing life and property.

“Generally, the guards work very, but oftentimes they are ignored. Butthey do a good job of protecting lives and property. They are alwaysthe first line of defense. So, such parties make them feel appreciated and motivated,” he said.

Chanthunya assured that his company will continue to introduce a wide range of products and services aimed at improving the welfare of its workforce as well as meeting the expectations and needs of the clientele.

Coin Security Services was established some eight years ago with fiveguards only. But the company has steadily grown and now boasts of 105guards and a management team of five personnel.

Chanthunya said he expects that the company will secure more contracts in 2020, which will also translate into creation of more jobs for Malawians who are currently in need of employment.

He said the uniqueness about Coin Security Services is that they build personal relationships with their clients and they give each and every client the attention she or he needs and deserves.

“We are small enough to concentrate on each and everyone of our client and yet big enough to handle any type of contract,” Chanthunya assured.

And speaking on behalf of his fellow guards, the Coin Security Services supervisor, Francisco Letala, thanked the company’s management for organising the dinner and Christmas gifts to motivate the guards.

Letala said it was the first time in his career as a security guard to have be treated to a hotel standard dinner and also receive gifts from their employer.

“We are very grateful to the management of this company for this special gift to us. We pledge our hardworking spirit and dedication to our duties,” he said.

