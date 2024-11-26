Colleen Zamba, Malawi’s Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), has once again found herself at the center of a corruption scandal, exposing a growing pattern of self-aggrandizement and abuse of office. This time, the allegations revolve around an inflated deal for air conditioners at her Capital Hill office, which appears to have been manipulated to service her personal interests.

The Air Conditioner Scandal

Insiders at Capital Hill reveal that Zamba personally influenced the procurement process, sidelining due diligence to favor her preferred contractor. The initial bid for the project was pegged at K90 million, but under the guise of currency devaluation and “emerging variables,” the figure ballooned to a staggering K250 million.

What makes this scandal even more egregious is the revelation that the additional funds were used to install air conditioners at Zamba’s private properties in Area 43, where she is reportedly building luxury apartments.

“This was not just mismanagement; it was outright theft. The work done at Capital Hill was superficial, with most of it involving minor repairs. Meanwhile, brand-new units were being carted off to Area 43,” an outraged source disclosed.

A Serial Offender

This is not an isolated incident. Zamba’s tenure as SPC has been characterized by a troubling pattern of corruption and primitive accumulation that undermines the very integrity of Malawi’s civil service.

Fuel Crisis Manipulation

As Chairperson of the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA), Zamba is accused of obstructing the smooth procurement of petroleum products, worsening the country’s persistent fuel shortages. Her alleged interference, driven by self-interest, has left Malawians queuing for hours at fuel stations in a country paralyzed by her greed.

EGENCO Sabotage

Zamba’s high-handedness came to light when she dissolved the entire board and management of the Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) after they resisted her directive to hand over the Kammwamba Coal Power Project to Jindal, a company with questionable credentials. This reckless move disrupted the energy sector and highlighted her willingness to bulldoze institutions for personal gain.

The Bridgin Foundation Sham

Zamba’s involvement in signing a $6.8 billion deal with the Belgium-based Bridgin Foundation in November 2022 remains one of the most controversial episodes of her career. Despite promises to finance transformative projects in health, education, and infrastructure, the deal has gone silent. Many now view it as a smokescreen for her personal enrichment.

The Spirit of Primitive Accumulation

Colleen Zamba embodies the worst form of leadership—a relentless pursuit of wealth at the expense of public trust. Her actions paint a picture of a public servant driven by greed and devoid of any commitment to national progress. Instead of being the steward of fiscal discipline she once claimed to be, Zamba has emerged as a master manipulator, redirecting public resources into her own pockets.

Her brazen actions signal a dangerous culture of impunity, where accountability is sacrificed on the altar of personal ambition. From inflated procurement contracts to the systematic manipulation of critical sectors, Zamba has reduced Malawi’s civil service to a tool for her primitive accumulation.

Public Outrage

The public’s patience is wearing thin. Malawians are demanding accountability for Zamba’s blatant abuse of office, starting with the air conditioning scandal. Civil society groups are calling for a full investigation into her tenure, particularly her role in exacerbating fuel shortages, undermining energy security, and entangling Malawi in dubious deals.

“Zamba represents everything wrong with the civil service. She has betrayed the trust of Malawians who deserve better from their leaders,” remarked a senior civil servant.

Time for Action

Colleen Zamba’s continued presence at the helm of Malawi’s civil service is an insult to the nation’s values and aspirations. It is time for President Lazarus Chakwera to act decisively, not just to remove her but to send a clear message that corruption, no matter how high it reaches, will not be tolerated.

Malawians are watching, and the demand for justice has never been louder. Zamba’s actions have left a trail of scandal, betrayal, and devastation. The question now is whether those in power will finally rise to the occasion and hold her accountable.

