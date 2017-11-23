Comedian Daliso Chaponda gets the ‘Cadet’ treatment in Malawi, flanked by father’s bodyguards

Malawian stand-up comedian Daliso Chaponda received the local political treatment when was flanked by self-styles security men in drak glasses from the ruling Democrtaic Progressice Party( DPP) youth cadet group who also work as bodyguards for his father, former minister George Chaponda.

The former minister, who is also second-in-command in the DPP, has been using the same bodyguards when he is going to court where he is answering to criminal charges relating to the suspicious procurement of maize from Zambia.

The dark-glasses men were bust aat th airport to welcome the comedian who has come for his shows.

Grinning widely, Daliso who made it to the finals of leading reality show, Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), took photos with the bodyguards.

The comedian’s home coming shows are scheduled for November 24 and 25 at Victoria Gardens in Blantyre and Bicc in Lilongwe respectively.

According to the shows organisers, Qoncept Creative, there will be a mini stand-up comedy competition which will come up with curtain-raisers for Chaponda.

“We are going to run a stand-up comedy competition and the winners will perform at the shows. The aim of this is to bring out the hidden talent that we might have in the country.

“There are going to be 2 winners; one from Lilongwe and another from Blantyre. We are looking at holding these stand-up competitions at 15 Entertainment in Lilongwe and M-Theatre in Blantyre this month. Winners who will then share the stage with Daliso, will be fully based on audience reaction,” said the firm’s director Q Malewezi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :