Commission holding public hearing on unfair business practices: Castel Malawi top among cases

Malawi’s Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC), has issued a notice that it shall hold a public hearing on July 23 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) from 09:30 hrs where it shall be questioning and explaining some unfair practices by some business companies and entities.

The public notice, issued by executive Director Charlotte Wezi Malonda, says this is in line with the requirements of Section 10(2) and Section 11 of the Competition and Fair Trading Act.

According to the notice, the schedule of cases to be considered at the public hearing include report on the alleged unconscionable conduct and quoting prices in foreign currency without authorisation by MultiChoice Malawi Ltd; a report on the alleged supply of products (SOBO Squash) likely to cause injury/harm to consumers by Castel Malawi Group Ltd and a report on the alleged supply of drinks containing foreign objects by Castel Malawi Group Ltd.

There shall also a report on the alleged resale price maintenance by Castel Malawi Group Ltd; a report on the alleged charging in foreign currency without authorisation by Lilongwe City Mall/Broll Malawi Ltd and a report on the alleged misleading conduct by Peoples Trading Centre.

Also on the agenda is the report on the proposed acquisition of Crown Poultry by Central Poultry (2000) Limited and a report on the proposed acquisition of direct control of Alpha Security Company by Ursa Security International Limited (USI).

“The Commission is therefore inviting ALL interested persons or enterprises, who in their opinion, will be affected or are likely to be affected by the findings of the investigations carried out by the CFTC, to make a written request to be heard during the hearing,” said the public notice.

All written requests should be submitted to the following address by 12th July 2018.

The Executive Director

Competition and Fair Trading Commission

Off Mandala Road

1st Floor Mpikisano House, Area 3

P/Bag 332

Lilongwe.

[email protected] The Commision asks the public that if they need more information they can contact Ms Goldameir Marobe on 01 759 506 or 0991000266 or email: [email protected]

