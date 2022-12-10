Commission of Inquiry given 14 days to conclude probe into Chizuma arrest

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has given the newly instituted Commission of Inquiry 14 days to conclude investigation and submit a report into the controversial arrest of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma.

Chakwera has appointed a 12-member Commission comprising Retired Justice Edward Twea (who is chairing the Commission), Enoch Chibwana, Monsignor Patrick Thawale, former Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service, Lot Dzonzi, Maureen Kachingwe, private lawyer John Gift Mwwakhwawa, Innocencia Chilombo, Kassim Mdala Amuli, Reverend Elsie M. Tembo, Senior Chief Tengani, Lingalireni Mihowa and Frank Kalowamfumbi (who is the secretary).

In a statement signed by the Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. Janet Banda says the inquiry shall begin from the day of the Committee’s swearing-in.

“The Committee will investigate matters of public and national interest concerning allegations of improper conduct, abuse of office and illegality surrounding the arrest of the Director General of ACB and all matters ancillary.

“The Commission is, therefore, inviting members of the general public general public who may have any relevant information and knowledge pertaining to the arrest of the Director General of ACB to volunteer such information and contact the Commission through: The Secretary, Commission of Inquiry on the Arrest of the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Private Bag 301, Lilongwe 3,” reads the statement.

In the dead of the night of Tuesday, a gang of police officers arrested Chizuma following a complaint from the suspended Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr. Steven Kayuni, that the ACB boss injured him in her leaked audio clip in January this year. In the audio, Chizuma was caught discussing office issues with a third party.

But the state has dropped all the charges levelled against her. Meanwhile, President Chakwera has reaffirmed his commitment to stand with Chizuma in her fight against graft.

