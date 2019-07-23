Commissioners disassociate from MHRC calls for ceasefire

Commissioners at Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) have disassociated themselves from calls issued by the executive director of the state rights body for suspension of the bi-weekly peaceful protests.

MHRC executive director David Nungu says in a statement issued on Monday the protests will negatively affect the country’s economy and greater suffering of the people.

“These negative effects could be avoided if peaceful means of resolving the current electoral disputes were applied.

But one of the commissioners; Ombudsman Martha Chizuma said the statement calling for the protests ceasefire did not come from the commissioners.

“Statements of such nature originate from MHRC commissioners. This has not come from us. I also saw it in the social media platforms,” said Chizuma.

She said the MHRC commissioners initiate the drafting of such press releases and the secretariat job is to disseminate it to stakeholders.

She said no one at the secretariat had the powers to author a press release on behalf of the commissioners.

“We will discuss this issue with the secretariat when we meet,” said Chizuma.

Nungu refused to comment on the matter.

In the press release, Nungu says: “This being the case, the commission appeals to the organisers of the demonstrations, the HRDC, to consider calling off the demonstrations for now and allow for a reflection meeting with the commission,” says the press statement from the MHRC.

Nungu says in the press statement that while the commission does not want to appear to limit the enjoyment of the right to demonstrate, it nevertheless has a duty to ensure the protection of and respect for all other equally important rights as guaranteed by the Republican Constitution.

