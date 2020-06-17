Commonwealth condemns forced retirement of Malawi’s chief justice and another judge

June 17, 2020 Osman Faiti - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

The Commonwealth secretariat has  condemned  attempts by the Malawi government to remove the country’s Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and Justice of Appeal Edward Twea days before fresh presidential elections.

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda 

On Friday, the government  through Chief Secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC), Lloyd  Muhara – a High Court Judge on secondment to government – announced that Chief Justice Nyirenda had been placed on leave pending retirement with immediate effect.

The notice read that  Nyirenda had accumulated more leave days than the remainder of his working days until his retirement, due in December 2021.

However, high court judges granted injunctions preventing the move after the Malawi Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), the Association of Magistrates, and the Malawi Law Society lodged appeals against it.

In a statement, Commonwealth spokesperson calls on Malawi government o respect separation of powers.

“The Commonwealth family is deeply concerned about the stalemate between the Executive and the Judiciary in Malawi. We urge all stakeholders to adhere to the Constitution,” reads the statement in part.

It adds: “ As Malawi prepares to hold its fresh presidential election, I would like to encourage all political actors and stakeholders to respect these values and follow faithfully and loyally the spirit and the letter of Malawi’s Constitution.”

Chief Justice Nyirenda made a referral of the last year’s elections petition  by opposition to Constitution Court which  in February annulled the results which saw a narrow win for incumbent president Peter Mutharika.

The ruling was upheld by the appeal court last month. Fresh elections are expected to take place on 23 June.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
mfumujay Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
mfumujay
Guest
mfumujay

Zamanyazi! Mutharika Administration, mukutipangitsa manyazi ngati dziko lolemekeza malamulo.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shares