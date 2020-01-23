Commonwealth Development Corporation to support Malawi’s vision for development

The Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC) has announced plans to support Malawi’s vision for development by investing in priority areas that would move the country to prosperity.

President Peter Mutharika held an audience with CDC in London on Thursday where the announcement was made.

CDC Chairman, Graham Wrigley said in an interview after the audience that the discussion centred on how CDC and Malawi can work together in ensuring that the country’s vision is realised.

He, therefore, said Malawi and CDC need to understand the projects and agree on plans to locate investment opportunities that Malawi Government and the private sector would like the corporation to develop.

The chairman will be visiting Malawi later this year (2020)and make an agreement that would ensure that the projects are put up, supported and implemented.

He cited commercial agriculture, infrastructure and energy as some of the areas which are up for possible support.

“We talked about investments that we have. We talked about large scale commercial agriculture such as growing and production of macadamia nuts which can be supported and promoted,” he said.

Malawi and CDC have a long relationship which Wrigley said would want to see making strides by working more with the private sector.

In March, 2018 President Mutharika held an audience with the CDC team at Kamuzu Palace where he persuaded CDC to invest in Malawi’s energy and agriculture sectors in order to help build the country’s economy.

Established in 1948, CDC is UK’s finance development corporation which has been in the forefront supporting companies that help poor countries grow fast.

