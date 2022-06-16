‘Concerned Citizens of Malawi’ seek audience with APM and Kondwani Nankhumwa

A grouping of civil society leaders has penned Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) to seek an audience with him and Leader of Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa, to discuss how best they can resolve the deepening wrangles in the erstwhile governing party.

Trading under the banner of Concerned Citizens of Malawi, the grouping says the aim of the audience is to find solutions to end political divisions in the main opposition political party ahead of the 2025 general elections.

In their letter dated June 15, 2022, which has been addressed to Mutharika and copied to Nankhumwa, the Concerned Citizens of Malawi claim they ‘are doing this on behalf of Malawians who believe in checks and balances between the state through the opposition in parliament.’

DPP being the government in waiting, we are very much concerned with the division and leadership wrangles within the party leadership. It is costing a lot to the Citizenry in general and it is making people lose trust in the party.

“As a major opposition political party in the country, there is need to have collaborative efforts in building the party from the top to the grass-root level and this can be achieved through round table discussions between Your Excellence and the Leader of Opposition.

“We believe the in-fighting cannot bring back the lost glory ahead of the 2025 general elections,” reads part of the letter, which has been signed by the group chairman Oliver Nakoma, National Secretary Victor Nyanyaliwa and Regional Coordinator for the South Edward Kambanje.

DPP spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba has repeatedly told journalists that there are no divisions in DPP and that there was no need for external intervention.

But Nakoma, Nyanyaliwa and Kambanje insist that “the earlier we meet, the better for DPP and the country as a whole.”

