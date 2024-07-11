Confident Engineer Mumba submits nomination forms for MCP First Deputy President position as Zikhale joins the race

Its getting interesting for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convection as the youthful and confident Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba has officially submitted his nomination forms for the position of First Deputy President on the same day when, on a surprising twist, Homeland Security Minister Zikhale Ng’oma also unveiled he is joining the race for the same position.

In his message on Facebook, Mumba wrote announced:

“To all those that have bought into the idea of #PeopleOverPolitics and have been sympathetic to our cause, I would like to inform you today that I have submitted my nomination forms for the position of First Deputy President of the Malawi Congress Party,” he said.

Detailing his story, with all attached proofs of how he has, for years, been a force in MCP, Mumba dared that due to a lot of negative background noise, he was forced to post the covering letter which he deemed self explanatory. “Consider all the negative background noise part of entertainment that accompanies every election. I am immensely grateful for all that (since February 2021) because it helped raise curiosity. Without the noise, others wouldn’t have known me and what I am,” he said.

He added that since 2004, his personal slogan/maxim has been “I don’t have Plan B. In any case, Plan B is enforcing Plan A”.

“I have never lost in a free and fair competition and I am not going to start this year nor anytime soon. The grace has always been sufficient. Light always conquers darkness. See you, victoriously, on 8th August 2024,” he wrote.

On the same note, Ng’oma also declared on Wednesday that he is competing on the same position. Zikhale, who was serving as Director of Strategic Plan, says an experienced politician who has vast knowledge on party governance.

“This is the time I want to demonstrate my capability that yes I can manage such a big position,” he said.

In this case, the battle for the position of the First Deputy President of MCP is pitched on three people: Mumba, Zikhale and Gotani Hara.

