Conserve with Benefits intensifies training of youths in modern farming methods

Conserve with Benefits – nonprofit making organization working in Kenya and Malawi – has intensified training for youths in modern agricultural practices.

The organization is currently implementing its interventions in Ukwe Extension Planning Area (EPA) in Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe.

Speaking after a field visit on Wednesday, Conserve with Benefits Team Leader, Collins Mittochi, said he was impressed with the progress the young people are making in improving their agricultural production.

Mittochi said they were particularly excited that the youths are cultivating different crops.

However, he emphasized the need for well-wishers to collaborate with the youthful farmers in order to uplift youths in different activities.

The Agriculture Extension Methodologies Officer (AEMO) for Lilongwe West, Websiter Jassi, hailed the initiative, saying it is helping youths in creating employment for themselves rather than staying idle.

