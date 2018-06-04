Contrasting fortunes for Lauren Ngwira, Joyce Mvula: Malawi netball stars shine in England

Malawi netball exports in England Laurene Ngwira and Joyce Mvula on Saturday settled for contrasting fortunes during their Vitality Netball Super League matches when they were all given player-of-the-match awards in their resspectivd games.

Ngwira picked her second best player accolade since moving to England following her brilliant performance in defence when she helped Team Northumbria to beat Celtic Dragons 58-47 in a bottom-of-the-table clash.

Team Northumbria took a narrow 12-11 lead after quarter one but dominated the second quarter and led 30-23 at half time.

“It is a great honour to be awarded the player of the match again, am humbled,” said Ngwira.

Netball Association of Malawi General Secretary, Carol Bapu, said Ngwira has been “impressive” and encouraged her to keep working hard.

Ngwira stands at just over 180cm – the tallest defender for Malawi netball.

On the other hand, Mvula inspired Manchester Thunder to beat leaders and defending champions Wasps 53-42 at Manchester Arena to lift the accolade.

She helped Thunder to move to within three points of leaders Wasps alongside Loughborough Lightning. Both teams have 33 points while leaders and defending champions Wasps have 36 points.

Bapu said:”Winning such awards is a reflection of Malawi’s quality in netball. This is good for our netball because it will help us progress. I am not surprised with Joyce’s achievement because she has been doing well all along.”

Malawi’s first netball export, Mwawi Kumwenda, is also enjoying a rich vein of form at Melbourne Vixens in Australia, having also hogged the limelight in New Zealand.

