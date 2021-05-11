Controversy as PAC rejects the appointment of ‘Iron Lady Martha Chizuma’ as new ACB czar

The Parliamentary Public Appointments Committee (PAC) has courted controversy following its decision to reject the appointment of Ombudsman Martha Chizuma as the new Director General (DG) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Chizuma appeared before the Committee earlier today where nine members voted for her while the other nine voted against her appointment.

In a normal circumstance, PAC comprises 21 members, including the chairperson.

But for today, only 18 MPs showed up to interview the appointee Chizuma. Those who voted against Chizuma gave her a one out of 25.

The Tonse Alliance members of the Committee suspect that her rejection is a calculated move by the opposition members of the Committee to block her appointment, fearing she will go after some of them once she is given the job as some of the MPs are answering corruption charges.

Apparently, there are some members of Parliament (MPs) who are answering charges in courts relating to corruption.

The Tonse Alliance members of the Committee have threatened to impeach PAC chairperson Joyce Chitsulo if the appointment of the ‘Iron Lady’ to the topmost position at the graft-busting body does not go through.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members of the Committee, Peter Dimba, alleged that during the meeting, Chitsulo insisted that Chizuma had failed because her performance during the interview was below par.

He described the rejection of Chizuma is a clear indication that corruption is deep-rooted in the country.

Chitsulo reportedly rejected to grant tiebreaker.

Social commentators have questioned the rationale for the rejection of Chizuma since it is the same committee, which approved Chizuma as Ombudsman and in October 2020 before renewing her contract on the basis of her exceptional performance.

The Tonse Alliance members of the Committee have also wondered why Chizuma has eventually become incompetent overnight.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!