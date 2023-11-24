Cool Enterprises Limited wins Malawi School of Government logo design competition

Cool Enterprises Limited continues to make headlines in the country with the latest being a successful design and handover of a new logo to the Malawi School of Government (MSG).

The handover ceremony took place in the capital Lilongwe and was presided over by Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr. Janet Banda.

Speaking in an interview with the publication Cool Enterprises Limited Managing Director, Lumuli Mwakasungula said the logo will play a crucial role in enhancing the brand image and public perception of the Malawi School of Government.

“It symbolizes a new era for the institution, reflecting its values and aspirations in a modern and dynamic visual representation.

“The event not only celebrated the creativity and innovation of Enterprises Limited but also marked a momentous occasion for the Malawi School of Government as it embraces a new chapter in its visual identity,” said Mwakasungula.

On her part Dr. Banda hailed Cool Enterprises Limited a job well-done. She then urged the Malawi School of Government (MSG) to assist in building capacity of the public service and private sector through training, research, consultancy and advisory services.

“There is a need for the institution to always help government in human capital development to improve efficiency in public service,” Banda said.

Cool Enterprises Limited outclassed 22 other contestants who took part in the Corporate Identity designing competition organized by the Malawi School Government.

Cool Enterprises Limited is a visionary tech company, specializing in a spectrum of web services including development, hosting, and maintenance, all designed to meet the demands of the contemporary digital landscape in Malawi.

