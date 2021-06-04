Cop killed during fracas between police and armed robbers

“Upon reaching Chanco, the armed robbers blocked the van carrying cash.”

A plain-clothed police officer has been accidentally killed in Zomba during an operation where officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) tried to intercept armed robbers who were trying to hijack a vehicle carrying salaries for Gibs Security Company.

The officer died after he was shot as the police and the bandits engaged in heated battle as the law enforcers took aim to abort the robbers’ scheme.

According to Eastern Region Police publicist, Joseph Sauka, a team of nine police officers was following up on a tip that the suspected armed robbers were plotting to rob off the van, which was heading to Chancellor College (Chanco) to make payments to security guards deployed at the institution.

Sauka said: “Upon reaching Chanco, the armed robbers blocked the van carrying cash, forcing the police officers who were trailing the robbers to start firing shots at the armed robbers.”

“However, one shot accidentally landed on a fellow police officer, Chawanangwa Mkandawire, who was pronounced dead upon arrival at Zomba Central Hospital.”

Meanwhile, the officers managed to arrest the five suspected armed robbers who are currently in custody at Zomba Police Station.

The five suspects will appear in court soon.

Of late, there has been a spate of armed robberies in the colonial city of Zomba where people have been robbed at gun point especially in hospitality places such as lodges and rest houses.

Earlier this week, a couple who were raided by a gang of armed thugs while sleeping in one of the accommodation service providers in the city shared their excruciating ordeal on social media platforms.

