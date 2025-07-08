COSOMA Pushes to Restore Blantyre Cultural Centre: “Let Us Lead the Revival”

The Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA) is calling on the government to officially hand over the renovation and management of the long-neglected Blantyre Cultural Centre, formerly known as the French Cultural Centre.

During a site visit today alongside Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda, COSOMA Board Chairperson Bishop Chimwemwe Mhango expressed concern over years of inaction and deterioration at the iconic venue.

“We sat down and agreed that it makes sense for us to help the government revive this space. We are a partner of government and fully understand how important this centre is for the growth of arts and culture in Malawi,” said Bishop Mhango.

He added that COSOMA and its stakeholders are thrilled the government is open to their proposal and are hopeful the centre will be operational in the coming months.

In response, Minister Chimwendo Banda admitted frustration over delays caused by the current contractor, Opco Limited, and welcomed COSOMA’s interest.

“We have no problem handing over this project to COSOMA. They’re already a key partner in cultural development. What’s left is simply to put the proper procedures in place so they can get to work,” Chimwendo Banda said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!