Council hires private lawyer to defend its cases in court

December 10, 2020 Aaron Banda-Mana Be the first to comment

Mchinji District Council has sought the services of a private law firm called Sikwese and Company from Lilongwe to defend its cases in court.

Jimusole: It is even cheaper than the money we have been losing after failing to defend ourselves in court

In an interview, Mchinji District Commissioner, Peter Jimusole said the council has lost a number of cases in various levels of courts because it had no proper legal representation.

He said the council has lost millions of money through court cases.

“We decided to hire a lawyer on a framework arrangement to defend the council in court.

“You know the council is spending a lot of money to various stakeholders for simple reasons that we did not defend ourselves as most of them were default judgements,” he said.

Asked whether the council will sustain the process, Jimusole said the council will not lose a lot of money in paying the hired lawyer.

He added: “The council will not lose a lot of money in paying the hired lawyer, it is even cheaper than the money we have been losing after failing to defend ourselves in court.

“So it means every time we have an issue in court, we will be referring these issues to him so that he can defend the council.”

So far, the council has three cases in court, one of them involves council officials allegedly being involved in corrupt practices and that the hired lawyer has taken up all the cases.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Complete construction of Zomba Stadium, Chakwera urges council

President Lazarus Chakwera has urged Zomba City Council (ZCC)  and Ministry of Local Government to complete  the construction and upgrading...

Close