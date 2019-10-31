Council shuts down Chez Ntemba Club

Blantyre City Council (BCC) has closed one of the famous Blantyre’s night clubs of Chez Ntemba for not complying with the council’s terms and conditions.

BCC’s Public Relations Manager, Anthony Kasunda confirmed the development.

“I should confirm that Blantyre City Council has indeed closed Chez Ntemba for operating without a renewed business license from the council.

“As you might be aware that the Blantyre City Council has been asking business owners at different occasions to renew their business licenses, but still some do not adhere to the terms and conditions of the council,” said Kasunda.

Kasunda added that the council will continue with the exercise to other institutions that are not complying with the terms.

“I should warn the public that every institution that does not act in accordance with the terms of the council such as renewing their business licenses, those unlicensed premises will be closed,” Kasunda told Mana.

Meanwhile, Chez Ntemba’s owner who asked not to be named contradicted Kasunda, saying the club was closed by BCC on account of contributing to noise pollution.

“We play music throughout the weekends and the club produces a lot of noise in town. That is what the council closed the club for. We are going to reopen the club on Wednesday next week,” he added.

The internationally recognized club is one of the busy places in Blantyre. Apart from being a place of fun, it is also a playground of music and other art related activities.

