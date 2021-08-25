Court allowed Enock Chihana to attend Hichilema’s inauguration

The Chief Resident Magistrate Court last Friday ordered temporary release of a diplomatic passport for Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) president Enock Kamzingeni Chihana to enable him to travel to Zambia to attend the inauguration of President Hakainde Hichilema.

This clears rumours and speculations and mist that surrounded his presence at Hichilema’s swearing in ceremony in Lusaka yesterday.

According to the documents Nyasa Times has in possession, Chihana was one of the opposition leaders who were invited to the event.

Zambia’s governing United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General, Batuke Imenda, wrote Chihana, inviting him to attend and participate in the inauguration of Hichilema.

In turn, Chihana’s lawyer, Gilbert Khonyongwa, wrote the Anti-Corruption Bureau notifying the Bureau that his client had been invited by HH – as he is popularly known among Zambians – to attend his inauguration.

“In this regard, we hereby notify of his impending trip. He intends to travel by road on Friday, 20th August, 2021, and return on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, instant,” wrote Khonyongwa.

And according to the court order, Chihana is supposed to return the passport not later than August 27, 2021.

