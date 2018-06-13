Court declares Malawi vocal MP Mzomera Ngwira bankrupt: Set to lose parliamentary seat

June 13, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 11 Comments

The HighCourt in Lilongwe has declared debt ridden Mzimba Hora member of parliament (MP) Reverend  Christopher Mzomera Ngwira bankrupt for his failure to pay a K62 million debt to Tata Zambia.

Mzomera Ngwira: Declared bankrupt by the court

Judge Ken Manda was told by Tata Zambia lawyers that Mzomera Ngwira bought vehicles from the company worth K52 million in 2016, repairs totalled K7m and spares cost K3.2m.

The judge heard that Ngwira was supposed to pay the money at once but he faiied to do so even after the company rescheduled the repayment mode to monthly installments. This prompted Justice Manda to declare the legislator bankrupt.

Ngwira refused to comment, saying he did not know about the case whilst his lawyer Wapona Kita could not be reached for comment.

Legal expert Justin Dzonzi said Ngwira risks losing his parliamentary seat  as the law says that an elected public offices should  be removed from office if declared bankrupt.

The scandal-riddled Ngwira is also answering corruption and theft  charges in the magistrates court in Lilongwe after allegations that he embezzled money meant for a school project in his constituency.

His former party, Peoples Party also dragged him to court for failure to surrender a party vehicle after he defected to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

11 Comments on "Court declares Malawi vocal MP Mzomera Ngwira bankrupt: Set to lose parliamentary seat"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Kibaki
Guest
Kibaki

Hon. Member, apa ndiye zativuta. The best thing could have been to stay put till mama JB return to Malawi. Look now. Anyway, may God help you so you do not lose your seat

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
Gonapamuhanya The Third Speaks Out
Guest
Gonapamuhanya The Third Speaks Out

That’s why he joined DPP to seek refuge but bravo our court for standing on the truth.The same should be done to another hidout Uladi Mussa not to mentioned the big fish Chaponda

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
kaitano
Guest
kaitano

kikkkkkkk if you dont declare yourself, the court will do it for you. shame!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

This friend of mine is very famous, he wanted to introduce Federal Republic of Malawi, thinking he would be a president, but now ngongole zamukwenya mkuluyu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Telon
Guest
Telon

This clearly explains why he joined DPP – to seek refuge after he realised that creditors will be on his neck.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Yahya Yahya Jammeh
Guest
Yahya Yahya Jammeh

This is the end of the road for the reverend. It may have been a curse for abandoning God for money. What remains now is to wear rags, become a street begger and scavenging for food in rubbish bins..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Masauko
Guest
Masauko

Ngoma yolilitsa siyichedwa kungambika. A DPP mwachedwetsa ma programme a Convention, please help him by giving him ndalama mwapemphetsa zija for convention including from parastatals – you arrogant and corrupt leaders. He thought he is smarter by joining DPP. Kula uzione chifukwanso MCP ili pakhonsi pako ku Hola uko.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jembe
Guest
Jembe

La 40 lakwana. Wazemba kokwanila munthuyi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chande
Guest
Chande

He is the most useless MP since multiparty democracy

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Gebuza
Guest
Gebuza

Mwamala mzomera kuchenjera Kose kwamala, mukanjila ku dpp mukatenge panji wajalenge mulandu ziloooo. Kwananga waka mbiri yin ooooh. BANKRAPUTIIIIII MZOMELA KHIRISITOFALA NGWILA BAAA NKAAAA LAAAA PUUU TIIIII! NJUNJUNJU KKKK

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes