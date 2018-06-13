Court declares Malawi vocal MP Mzomera Ngwira bankrupt: Set to lose parliamentary seat

The HighCourt in Lilongwe has declared debt ridden Mzimba Hora member of parliament (MP) Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira bankrupt for his failure to pay a K62 million debt to Tata Zambia.

Judge Ken Manda was told by Tata Zambia lawyers that Mzomera Ngwira bought vehicles from the company worth K52 million in 2016, repairs totalled K7m and spares cost K3.2m.

The judge heard that Ngwira was supposed to pay the money at once but he faiied to do so even after the company rescheduled the repayment mode to monthly installments. This prompted Justice Manda to declare the legislator bankrupt.

Ngwira refused to comment, saying he did not know about the case whilst his lawyer Wapona Kita could not be reached for comment.

Legal expert Justin Dzonzi said Ngwira risks losing his parliamentary seat as the law says that an elected public offices should be removed from office if declared bankrupt.

The scandal-riddled Ngwira is also answering corruption and theft charges in the magistrates court in Lilongwe after allegations that he embezzled money meant for a school project in his constituency.

His former party, Peoples Party also dragged him to court for failure to surrender a party vehicle after he defected to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

