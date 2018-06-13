The HighCourt in Lilongwe has declared debt ridden Mzimba Hora member of parliament (MP) Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira bankrupt for his failure to pay a K62 million debt to Tata Zambia.
Judge Ken Manda was told by Tata Zambia lawyers that Mzomera Ngwira bought vehicles from the company worth K52 million in 2016, repairs totalled K7m and spares cost K3.2m.
The judge heard that Ngwira was supposed to pay the money at once but he faiied to do so even after the company rescheduled the repayment mode to monthly installments. This prompted Justice Manda to declare the legislator bankrupt.
Ngwira refused to comment, saying he did not know about the case whilst his lawyer Wapona Kita could not be reached for comment.
Legal expert Justin Dzonzi said Ngwira risks losing his parliamentary seat as the law says that an elected public offices should be removed from office if declared bankrupt.
The scandal-riddled Ngwira is also answering corruption and theft charges in the magistrates court in Lilongwe after allegations that he embezzled money meant for a school project in his constituency.
His former party, Peoples Party also dragged him to court for failure to surrender a party vehicle after he defected to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
11 Comments on "Court declares Malawi vocal MP Mzomera Ngwira bankrupt: Set to lose parliamentary seat"
Hon. Member, apa ndiye zativuta. The best thing could have been to stay put till mama JB return to Malawi. Look now. Anyway, may God help you so you do not lose your seat
That’s why he joined DPP to seek refuge but bravo our court for standing on the truth.The same should be done to another hidout Uladi Mussa not to mentioned the big fish Chaponda
kikkkkkkk if you dont declare yourself, the court will do it for you. shame!!!
This friend of mine is very famous, he wanted to introduce Federal Republic of Malawi, thinking he would be a president, but now ngongole zamukwenya mkuluyu
This clearly explains why he joined DPP – to seek refuge after he realised that creditors will be on his neck.
This is the end of the road for the reverend. It may have been a curse for abandoning God for money. What remains now is to wear rags, become a street begger and scavenging for food in rubbish bins..
Ng
oma yolilitsa siyichedwa kungambika. A DPP mwachedwetsa ma programme a Convention, please help him by giving him ndalama mwapemphetsa zija for convention including from parastatals – you arrogant and corrupt leaders. He thought he is smarter by joining DPP. Kula uzione chifukwanso MCP ili pakhonsi pako ku Hola uko.
La 40 lakwana. Wazemba kokwanila munthuyi
He is the most useless MP since multiparty democracy
Mwamala mzomera kuchenjera Kose kwamala, mukanjila ku dpp mukatenge panji wajalenge mulandu ziloooo. Kwananga waka mbiri yin ooooh. BANKRAPUTIIIIII MZOMELA KHIRISITOFALA NGWILA BAAA NKAAAA LAAAA PUUU TIIIII! NJUNJUNJU KKKK