Court denies bail to Chinese national in defilement case in Lilongwe

A court in Lilongwe has denied bail to a Chinese national arrested last week on allegations that he had been defiling a 15-year Malawian teenager.

The Lilongwe Chief resident magistrate court on Monday denied bail to Chinese national Zhou Zheng Zhong who is answering the defilement charges.

Among other reasons, the court says if released, the suspect could prejudice police investigations as the victim’s parents work for him.

The state had asked the court for seven days in order conclude their investigations.

The court has also asked the state to serve the defence with disclosures of their investigations within the seven days.

The case has since been adjourned to 27 September, this year.

Earlier, spokesperson for Lingadzi Police Salome Chibwana said the Chinese national, who is popularly known as Mr.Ju at his workplace is suspected to have been defiling the girl, whose parents work as cleaners at his house, for sometime in exchange of 4,000 kwacha.

