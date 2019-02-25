Court dismiss Chikomeni: Rasta vows to fight on to contest in Malawi presidential race 

The High Court in Blantyre has dismissed an application for an injunction made by presidential aspirant Ras Chikomeni David Chirwa to have the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) revise the K2 million presidential nomination fee following the rejection of his candidacy.

MEC rejected Chikomeni on February 6 after he failed to comply with the requirement to pay the presidential nomination fee of K2 million and raising 10 signatures in each of the country’s 28 districts. He only managed signatories from nine districts.

Chikomeni – with assistance of lawyers hired by Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance (Chreaa) – also wanted to be allowed an extension for him to obtain the required 10 signatures in each of the country’s 28 districts.

Chreaa lawyers Chikondi Chijozi, Mawuya Msuku and Oscar Taulo submitted to court that the K2 million nomination fee MEC is too exorbitant for most Malawians and it means that only people who are rich can contest for the presidency.

They argued that the fee infringes on Chikomeni’s right to participate in the electoral process.

In his ruling on Monday, judge Jack N’riva ruled that Chikomeni had delayed to bring the matter to court and that he had enough time to mobilise the signatures from the time MEC prescribed their conditions in July last year.

Chikomeni told reporters at the court after the ruling that he will still fight to the end.

