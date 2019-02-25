Court dismiss Chikomeni: Rasta vows to fight on to contest in Malawi presidential race 

February 25, 2019 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

The  High Court  in Blantyre has dismissed an application for an injunction made by presidential aspirant Ras Chikomeni David Chirwa to have the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) revise the K2 million presidential nomination fee following the rejection of his candidacy.

Ras Chikomeni: I will fight on

MEC rejected Chikomeni on February 6 after he failed to comply with the requirement to pay the presidential nomination fee of K2 million and raising 10 signatures in each of the country’s 28 districts. He only managed signatories from nine districts.

Chikomeni  – with assistance of lawyers hired by Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance (Chreaa) – also wanted to be allowed an extension for him to obtain the required 10 signatures in each of the country’s 28 districts.

Chreaa lawyers Chikondi Chijozi, Mawuya Msuku and Oscar Taulo submitted to court that the K2 million nomination fee MEC is too exorbitant for most Malawians and it means that only people who are rich can contest for the presidency.

They argued that the fee infringes on Chikomeni’s right to participate in the electoral process.

In his ruling on Monday, judge Jack N’riva ruled that Chikomeni had  delayed to bring the matter to court and that he had enough time to mobilise the signatures from the time MEC prescribed their conditions in July last year.

Chikomeni told reporters at the court after the ruling that he will still fight to the end.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Nambewe SokosiBig man Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nambewe Sokosi
Guest
Nambewe Sokosi

Ras Chikomeni i feel mukanayambila pa u MP kaye before izi zau president zi though………… my thoughts!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago
Big man
Guest
Big man

Tangozitayani a Chikomeni zimenezo.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes

More From web