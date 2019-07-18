Court dismisses Chikulamayambe chieftaincy wrangle case

The High Court has dismissed hearing of a Chikulamayembe chieftaincy case because it was prematurely brought to the court.

Justice Dorothy De Gabrielle dismissed the case on Wednesday saying it was not ripe for adjudication.

The claimants applied for an injunction against the elevation of the acting chief Chikulamayembe.

But the judge said the elevation of the said acting chief had not taken place as no one had been officially appointed to the chieftaincy.

The Chikulamayembe chieftaincy wrangles began soon after the death of senior chief Chikulamayembe in November, 2018.

Some members of the royal family had been fighting the interim chieftaincy, saying it was not put in place following cultural procedures.

One of the complainants Stowel Kalizga Gondwe said the verdict was a sigh of relief, saying this means a new chief would be chosen according to tradition.

Wesley Mwafulirwa, lawyer for the interim chief said the ruling meant the interim leader will continue acting until another leader is chosen.

