Court Draws the Line: Kadzamira Loses Tichitenje Farm

History has finally caught up.

The High Court in Lilongwe has ruled that Tichitenje Farm in Mchinji does not belong to Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira, the once-powerful official hostess and companion of former president Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda. Instead, the court has confirmed that the 583.771-acre farm rightfully belongs to the family of late politician Elias Kaphwiti Banda.

The judgment, delivered today by Judge Semion Mdeza, brings to an end a bitter legal battle that has dragged on for nearly 20 years—a dispute rooted in the dark legacy of land grabbing and privilege during the one-party era. For decades, names linked to power were treated as untouchable. That era is steadily collapsing.

Judge Mdeza was clear and unsparing. He ruled that the lease held by the estate of the late Kaphwiti Banda was registered first in time and has never been legally cancelled, surrendered, or forfeited. On that basis, the court entered judgment in favour of Kaphwiti Banda’s widow and son, Gabon, stripping Kadzamira of ownership.

This ruling is more than a land case—it is a loud legal statement. The long-standing belief that those close to Kamuzu could hold onto property forever, regardless of how it was acquired, is no longer safe. The courts are speaking. History is being corrected. And sacred cows are finally being led out of the kraal.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :