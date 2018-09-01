Court fails to hear Lilongwe sewage water case

The High Court in Lilongwe on Friday failed to hear a classic case in which residents of Area 18 in Lilongwe took three state organisations over contaminated drinking water which had faeces.

Chairman of the concerned residents in Area 18, Leonard Phiri said Judge Fiona Mwale adjourned the mediation after lawyers for Lilongwe City Council and Malawi Housing Corporation failed to turn up.

“This was a court initiated mediation therefore it could not go on without the lawyers from the Malawi Housing Corporation and Lilongwe City Council,” he said.

The residents of Area 18 had sewage-filled water flowing from their taps last year and they took to court the two organisations as well as Lilongwe Water Board as the horror h made a good number of residents suffer from stomach related diseases.

They are suing the state run organisations for compensation.

Phiri said the judge has now set aside September 7 for the mediation.

There was no immediate comment from Malawi Housing Corporation and Lilongwe City Council on why they failed to turn up for the mediation talks.

