Court fines Malawi Police officer for smuggling car

Ntcheu Magistrate Court has fined police constable K70 000 and his two accomplices K50 000 each for smuggling or in default serve 15 months imprisonment.

Constable, Steve Meke and his accomplices Julius Chitambi and Razak Juma were arrested for aiding and abetting smuggling contrary to Sections 134 and 133 of the Customs and Excise Act.

The court through police prosecutor Evance Kantukule heard that on April 17 2017 Meke and his accomplices were arrested at Tsabango Roadblock for bringing into the country a white Nissan Tilda bypassing Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) border post at Biriwiri.

The prosecutor told the court that police officers were tipped-off and they arrested Meke.

In court, Meke pleaded with the court for leniency considering that he is a first offender and that if the court finds him guilty he will lose his job.

In his ruling, magistrate Steven Samati said it is bad for a public officer to be involved in criminal acts.

He then ordered Meke to pay K70 000 or in default serve 15 months imprisonment while Chitambi and Juma were each fined K50 000 in default serve 15 months imprisonment.

The court also ordered payment of K1 747 044. 70 being duty paid for the vehicle within 14 days.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :