Court Halts Progress in Chimwendo Banda Attempted Murder Case, Orders 14-Day Legal Showdown

The Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court has slowed down proceedings in the high-stakes attempted murder case involving Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda, giving both the State and the defence 14 days to file written submissions before the matter can proceed.

Chimwendo Banda, alongside co-accused Alfred Dala Kadula, is facing charges of attempting to murder Frank Chiwanda in an incident that allegedly occurred in February 2021—an accusation that continues to draw public and political attention.

The delay follows a strategic move by the defence, which has pushed for a preliminary inquiry—an uncommon but critical step aimed at testing the strength and credibility of the State’s evidence before the case is committed to the High Court. The application was made during committal proceedings in Lilongwe, where the court is expected to formally transfer the case to the High Court for full trial.

Defence lawyer Khwima Mchizi argued that it is necessary for the lower court to scrutinize the evidence at this stage, signaling concerns over whether the prosecution’s case can withstand deeper legal examination.

However, Director of Criminal Litigation Dzikondianthu Malunda, representing the State, pushed back, telling the court that the prosecution had not been given prior notice of the defence’s application and was therefore unprepared to respond adequately.

In response, the court has directed both sides to submit detailed written arguments by 8 May 2026. The submissions will determine whether the case proceeds directly to the High Court or undergoes a preliminary inquiry—an outcome that could significantly shape the direction, speed, and strength of the prosecution.

The next move now rests on the legal arguments both sides will present—arguments that could either fast-track the case to trial or expose critical weaknesses before it even reaches the High Court.

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