Court rejects Chisale’s request to withdraw K50m from frozen accounts

February 9, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
The Supreme Court of Appeal has rejected former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale’s request to access his frozen accounts to withdraw some money.
Chisale told the court that he wanted to withdraw K50 million to pay for his legal fees.

Chisale finding it tough in courts
Justice of Appeal, Charles Mkandawire, said he did not see any legal mandate for the Supreme Court to entertain applications for variation of preservation orders.
‘It was therefore a futile exercise for the first defendant to have invoked order 1 rule 18 of the apex court,” he said.
Justice Mkandawire described the application as misconceived.
Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has welcomed the ruling.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
High Court snubs Govt. on Chizuma 

The Malawi High Court has snubbed government’s ‘highly unusual’ instant application filed to seek for an order to vacate an...

Close