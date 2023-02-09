Court rejects Chisale’s request to withdraw K50m from frozen accounts

The Supreme Court of Appeal has rejected former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale’s request to access his frozen accounts to withdraw some money.

Chisale told the court that he wanted to withdraw K50 million to pay for his legal fees.

Justice of Appeal, Charles Mkandawire, said he did not see any legal mandate for the Supreme Court to entertain applications for variation of preservation orders.

‘It was therefore a futile exercise for the first defendant to have invoked order 1 rule 18 of the apex court,” he said.

Justice Mkandawire described the application as misconceived.

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has welcomed the ruling.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!