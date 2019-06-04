Court resumes hearing albino killing cases

The High Court will from Tuesday resumes\ hearing cases of suspects in the killings of people with albinism in three districts.

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs spokesperson Pilirani Masanjala says the High Court will sit in Ntcheu, Lilongwe and Mchinji.

“In Mchinji, the judge will give a ruling on whether Douglas Mwale and three others have a murder case to answer or not,” said Masanjala.

Masanjala said in Ntcheu, Kenneth Moses and 10 other suspects will know their fate on whether they have a case to answer or not following the brutal murder of Mr. Masina.

He said in Lilongwe, the hearing of murder suspect Kondwani Batson continues in the High Court.

Masanjala dispelled assertions that cases of suspects in the killings of people with albinism are delaying, saying courts have concluded several of them including one in Chikwawa involving Wallard Mikangale who was sentenced to death.

