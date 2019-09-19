Court rules out witness recall in Masambuka case: Ntaba implicated

The High Court in Blantyre has ruled out an application by some defendants in the killing of a person with albinism case to recall witnesses because the same case was discontinued at a court in Zomba.

High Court judge Dorothy Nyakaunda Kamanga ruled that there was no need to call the witnesses again in the murder case of Macdonald Masambuka, saying doing so would delay the hearing of the case which she acknowledged had already delayed.

The judge said she would rely on court records in order to proceed with the case.

The case was discontinued at the High Court in Zomba after a witness mentioned presidential advisor Hetherwick Ntaba as behind the killing.

The judge who was hearing the case Zione Ntaba recused herself from the case because Hetherwick Ntaba is her uncle.

Timothy Chirwa, lawyer who represents two of the 12 suspects in the case and applied to have the witnesses recalled, said he was not appealing against the judge’s decision.

“We should now be proceeding with the case,” said Chirwa.

Some of the suspects in the case include a Catholic priest, a clinician and a police officer.

