Court stops Malawi lockdown, Judge Kenyatta grants HRDC injunction: New Covid-19 case registered
High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda who was recently accused by Malaiw government of undermining coronavirus efforts has on Friday granted Human rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) an injunction against pending 21-day lockdown.
HRDC Chairperson Gift Trapence has confirmed to Nyasa Times that the judge has also ordred an inter-party hearing within seven days for judicial review.
The rights coalition went to court order to stop the government from implementing the lockdown based on the government’s failure to announce any measures to cushion the poor during the lockdown.
Malawi is one of the poorest countries on the continent where more than half of the population live below the poverty threshold.
And there has been protests throughout Malawi by informal traders against the lockdown.
President Peter Mutharika has announced a 21-day lockdown starting on Sunday to contain the spread of the new coronavirus which has killed two people in the country.
Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology Mark Botomani is on record accusing Judge Nyirenda of lacking patriotism.
He said Judge Nyirenda is pulling in the opposite direction and can make Malawi “a weak link in global efforts to fight Covid-19.”
Meanwhile, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has announced one more Covid-19 positive case bringing the number of virus pandemic cases to 17.
The patient is a 70-year old man from Blantyre.
Mhango made the announcement at a news conference in Lilongwe on Friday.
The minister also disclosed that three people from Lilongwe who earlier tested positive for Covid-19 have now tested negative . A second test will again be conducted on Saturday.
You don’t impose a lockdown in a country where the majority of the population is poor without cushioning measures for the most vulnerable.
So far no statistical data i.e. Covid 19 local transmission rate which must be monitored and decisions made based on such statistical data has been established. Tests have not been intensified, and worse still use of social distance measures have not been exhausted and proved futile. The president here is not on top of things, he leaves the issue to some minister… A man who cannot take up his responsibility
Names of people sick and location.
Well done HRDC this government must learn to listen. Autocratic rule should be history in Malawi by now. Once this govt. is out of power individuals should be taken to task for mismanagement and plunder. Impunity and Arrogance should be stopped forthwith!!!!!
Ok Chakwera will pray for us once covid 19 wavuta
Kkkkk koma yaaa and I quote ” 3 people who were tested positive in Lilongwe have now being tested positive ” end of quote . Is this government serious with this Coviid 19 or playing games and some jokes due to fresh Election ordered by the Concourt ?? I think some seriousness is lacking here, involve some Medical Doctors , NGO’s , Business people , Opposition Parties , PAC , Vendors Representative and Government officials in this panel of Coviid 19 otherwise things won’t work out for DPP administration till you all perish . Don’t politicise Coviid 19 as if… Read more »
Test positive in Lilongwe now tested Negative, it’s what I mean . Type error
I hope the Mangochi, Zomba and Blantyre vendors who were demonstrating will for now forget that Kenyatta is a Mtumbuka they love to insult
well
NYEKHEEE!! DAILY!!
it is very dangerous when we have a judiciary system in Malawi which dances with the oposition . this virus is not a joke
Kenyatta once more protecting APM and DPP from collapsing. Let the police and army open fire on innocent protesters and see how long APM government will last. Why protect APM and later he accuses and insults you? Let him this time around go down with his poor thinking.
While I am busy preparing his ICC warrant of arrest, you are busy protecting him. Give me a chance to take him to Hague for true retirement.