Court to rule whether Zambian national has case or not in MK53 million ivory case

The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Court set 7 September, 2021 as the day for delivering a ruling on whether Kelby Roy Malambo, a Zambian national accused of possessing raw African ivory without permit, has a case to answer or not.

The court, apparently, finished hearing from all state witnesses in the matter.

Malambo was found with 22 pieces of raw ivory, weighing 64.905 kilograms and valued at about MK53 million at Mwami border total filling station in Mchinji in February this year.

Malambo, 47, comes from Livingstone City in Monze District in Zambia.

He faces three charges and these are; possession of specimen of listed species, dealing in government trophy and importing specimen of listed species without producing to a customs officer a valid permit.

All those offences are contrary to the National Parks and Wildlife Act.

But Malambo denies all the charges, which had prompted state prosecutors to parade four witnesses who testified against him.

Lawyer representing the accused, Enock Chibwana, said he will analyse the evidence the state presented and make a submission to the court in defense of his client before the ruling on 7 September.

Chibwana insists that his client knew nothing about the ivory he was found with, saying “someone” made him carry “some cartons” without telling him what was in there.

