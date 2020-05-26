Covid-19 cases rise to 101 as Malawi health activists demand institutional quarantine
The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic cases continue to rise steadily as Health minister Jappie Mhango said 18 more cases have been recorded, bringing the number of cases to 101 since the first three cases were recorded on April 2 2020.
Mhango said 15 of the cases involve returned from Zimbabwe, who came into the country through Mwanza Border Post on May 24.
He said the other two cases include a man, 26 from Mwakyusa Village under Tradiitonal Authority (T/A) Mwakaboko in Karonga who frequently travels to Tanzania and spends time at Songwe Border Post and another man, 34, from group village head Chapinga, T/A Mlolo in Nsanje, who returned from South Africa on May 14 through Mwanza Border Post.
Mhango said all those testing positive of coronavirus will now be in forced institutional quarantine centres in their respective districts.
A health activist Maziko Matemba said there is need for government to force every coronavirus patient into an institutional quarantine to ensure that the disease does not spread any further.
Of the 101 cases, 52 are imported mainly from Tanzania, Zimbabwe and South Africa, with 45 cases being registered through local transmission.
The low infection number are a good relief to the population; however, those in power should be reflecting on how the country would cope let alone deal with a similar number of intensive care beds and facilities. If such a number would be overwhelming, then they need to ramp up their social distancing message to the public. I doubt hospital mortuary capacity is adequate; whether officials plan to have specialist burial teams for victims let alone PPE gear. The tradition surrounding burial needs educating e.g. washing of victims body; dress; carriage etc. there should be active guidance if the pandemic… Read more »
Vuto ndi anthu obwera. Mukapanda kusova pamenepo mwalephera. Those imported cases are giving a wrong picture of the true figures for the country. Imagine some people entering the country two days ago only to increase the numbers by 15 yet they are not homegrown cases. It’s no surprise because this government is thrilled with big covid 19 numbers. We are yet to know what they are benefiting from that. Your guess can be as good as mine on this one.
“Covid-19 cases rise to 101… ”
Perhaps so, but GoM itself says that there are 3414 suspected cases in Malawi as of 0954 hrs today. For some odd reason the media never mention suspected cases.
You will find that information on suspected cases at this Ministry of Health website:
https://covid19.health.gov.mw/