Credible Investments Limited (CIL) announces K2million support towards Triephornia Mpinganjira’s project

July 29, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

Credible Investments Limited (CIL) has announced its partnership with Dr Triephornia Mpinganjira’s ‘Kuthandiza Omwe Alibe Kuthekera Kupita Kutsogolo’ Project.

Triephornia Mpinganjira with the winner

In a press statement issued on Monday, July 29, 2024, signed by CIL Executive Director Abbas Nasser says,

“In this partnership, we have released an additional MK2 million to the project, pushing the project to MK20 million. This means that instead of having 18 winners, the project will now have 20 winners.

Nasser adds: “Our core value at Credible Investment Limited is to advance in innovation and economic growth for a better Malawi. We believe not only in entrepreneurship as a catalyst for economic development but also for entrepreneurship. Malawi has great potential, and it begins with small-scale businesses.

“This is the reason is we would like to partner with this great initiative for the betterment of Malawian citizens.”

With its factory based in Njewa in Lilongwe, CIL is a registered cigarette producing company and started its operations in March 2022.

In response, Mpinganjira has hailed CIL for coming, saying the support is an endorsement of her project.

The grand finale of the project will be held at BICC on 30th August, where 16 winners will be unveiled.

