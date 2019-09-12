Critic Kachaje says ‘nothing wrong’ stadia construction using public money

Fierce government critic Henry Kachaje has taken a different stance from those opposing the construction of two stadia for privately owned commercial football clubs by the government using public money, saying such a “luxurious” spending might make the difference in people’s lives.

Writing on his Kacebook wall, Kachaje said Malawians are just too focused on the dire needs around them, forgetting such spending can help improve their lives as well.

“Look, this country will always have dire needs. We will have the poor in majority for decades, if not centuries to come.

“Should we wait till all schools, hospitals, roads, bridges are built before we invest in football?” says Kachaje an economist.

President Peter Mutharika has come under intense fire for his decision to use public money to construct the stadia for Nyasa Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers in Blantyre, saying this was abuse of tax payer money and illegal.

“I say, let’s build the stadia for our top two teams in this country. Let Bullets and Wanderers have some share of our national budget,” says Kachaje.

Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha has said the government has set aside K1.6 billion in this year’s national budget to kick start the construction of the two stadia.

Other government critics however say the money should be channeled to other pressing issues in the health, education and other dwindling public services.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :