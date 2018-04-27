CSOs say peaceful demos a great success: 10-point petition delivered

Organisers of the nationwide demonstrations have described the protests as a great success as the turn up was more than expected.

The protesters on Friday peacefully marched and presented their petitions to authorities in Blantyre, Zomba, Karonga, Mzuzu and Rumphi.

One of the organisers, Timothy Mtambo said the turn up was more than expected.

“Malawians have come out in their large numbers, they have defied threats from the DPP. Malawians have now spoken,” said Mtambo.

In Blantyre, Human Resources Manager for Blantyre City Council received the petition and said it would be delivered to the Office of President and Cabinet .

In Lilongwe, the heavily armed police cleared the demonstrators to enter Capital Hil to present their petition .

The petition was delivered through the Principal Secretray of Administration in the Office of President and Cabinet.

Thousands of peaceful protesters witnessed civil society leader Timothy Mtambo present a 10 point grievance petition to a senior official of the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Looking elegant and triumph after a stand off with the police who blocked the protesters from entering Capital Hill, Mtambo stepped forward away from the other protesters to present the petition to the OPC principal secretary Cliff Chiunda.

Mtambo read out some of the contents in the petition.

Military police heavily guarded the OPC offices as Mtambo presented the petition to Chiunda.

Chiunda assured the protesters who were either in black or red t-shirts, that President Peter Mutharika would receive the grievances which include bad governance.

Mtambo then asked to act on the grievances as soon as possible. The succesful protests had the backing of the opposition Malawi Congress Party and the powerful Public Affairs Committee.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :