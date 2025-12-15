CTS named second-best courier at IMM superbrand awards

CTS Courier has been recognised as the second-best courier service in Malawi at the 2025 Superbrand Awards organised by the Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM), an event that took place on Friday 12 December, 2025 in Blantyre.

The recognition follows a nationwide research exercise conducted by IMM, which assessed brands based on key performance indicators including customer service, innovativeness, product accessibility, pricing, and customer loyalty. CTS Courier emerged in second position, reflecting strong market performance and growing public confidence in the brand.

Speaking after receiving the award, CTS Courier managing Director Jacqueline Bokosi said, the award is a positive milestone for the organisation, highlighting areas of progress while reinforcing the importance of consistency and accountability in service delivery.

She also described the recognition as motivation to continue improving its standards rather than viewing it as a final achievement.

In reaffirming the company’s commitment to customers, Bokosi noted that the company has recently implemented major security and operational reforms following incidents involving parcel theft and fake receipt scams that resulted in customer losses.

Investigations revealed that criminals targeted delivery vans particularly around the Linthipe area while others used forged receipts to fraudulently claim parcels.

In response to this, Bokosi said the company has introduced the CTS Digital Platform, which allows customers to book and pay online, track parcels in real time, and receive instant delivery updates, significantly improving efficiency and transparency.

“To further enhance security, we have installed CCTV cameras in all its outlets in Blantyre, Lilongwe, and Mzuzu, and deployed security escorts for large delivery trucks. Internally, we have also strengthened accountability by dismissing underperforming staff and recruiting new personnel,” she said.

CTS Courier says these measures demonstrate its commitment to restoring trust and delivering reliable, secure, and customer-focused courier services across the country.

