Customers rewarded in HIT Promotion

Customers received monetary prizes from draws conducted in the country’s cities of Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Blantyre in the first HIT Promotion draw.

A new product in the country, HIT is a new spray that kills mosquitoes, flies and cockroaches. It has four fragrance of green tea, lily blossom, Orange and Lemon.

Lucky customers won different prizes like K50 000, K25 000 and K15 000 shopping vouchers.

Veteran Journalist, Leonard Sharra from Lilongwe, Anastazia Banda from Blantyre and Agnes Makokola from Mzuzu emerged winners of the first prize with a lot others winning other prizes.

Speaking in an interview after the Lilongwe draw, Quality Distribution and Services Sales Representative Michael Kamlangira said the promotion is a show of appreciation towards their customers for warmly welcoming the product on the market.

“Since the product was launched on the local market, we have seen an overwhelming response through sales from the customer. We to encourage and acknowledge our customer’s acceptance of our brand,” he said.

To enter into the promotion, one has to buy four cans of Hit to be part of fortnight winners of 54 shopping vouchers.

“After buying any four cans of any size of Hit, one needs to write his name, address and phone number at the back of the till slip and drop it in a box at the exit of the store,” said Kamlangira.

The promotion was launched on November 1, 2021 and is expected to end on January 30, 2022 with draws being conducted every fortnight.

Hit is produced in Indonesia by Godrej Consumer Product Limited and is locally distributed by Quality Distribution and Services.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!