D-Day in Blantyre as Silver face Bullets in a win or nothing blood battle this afternoon

That day of reckoning, of course, is here. It was always going to be here. Feel the moment, feel the nerves. In an ideal world, it should have been Wanderers versus Bullets and a title at stake. It should have been the ‘Palestines’ chasing the Nomads for the glory or either way. It isn’t THAT fixture, though, not Blantyre v Blantyre but still, here, the title is very much at stake and the stadium is very much Kamuzu Stadium, once upon a time Chichiri Stadium where titles were either won or lost.

And the half truth of the wishful assumption is that, there will be Nyasa Big Bullets on one end. It will be Silver Strikers, not Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, on the other end, seeking to extend their huge advantage over otherwise lacklustre People’s Team who find themselves in a position that feels, for the widest of imaginations, irredeemable. The fortunes between the two giants could never have been resoundingly contrasting. Comfortable Lilongwe Bankers versus under-pressure Blantyre merchants, first versus fourth, unshaken versus shaken, 8 points apart, 8 matches played each. And at stake: 3 points. One of them must win, one of them must lose, one of them must drop points, or both. And speaking of dropping points, it shouldn’t be Bullets. Bullets must win: that is their only button to touch or they will be doomed or won’t they?

Bullets’ do or die

3 wins and 5 draws is hardly a bad start for any team but Nyasa Big Bullets are not any team. They are last season’s quadruple winners including being Super League champions four times in a row; also, they are arguably the biggest team on the land; also, they always want to win all the titles, especially the top-flight one. And assuming a role of hopeless chasers 8 matchdays into the season is never the dream for a club that is built and meant to always win but it is a familiar position: they have been behind before, notably last season. Chitipa United were in front foot and we all know what happened next. Of course, current leaders Silver Strikers are with due respect, no Chitipa United who, morever, were not leading by a margin of 8 points at this stage. Interestingly too, neither do the People’s Team now boasts a game or, indeed, games in hand as they did last season. Silver Strikers were a nearly team last term and showed glimpses of what a force they could become. They have been champions before, they want to be champions again especially with former Bullets skipper and assistant coach Peter Mponda at the helm. They are in form: WWWWWWDW. Devastating form, let’s agree.

And, let’s also agree, it isn’t the best of times for Bullets to meet the Bankers but there never was neither will there ever be that freedom for a luxury like that. This is always a clash of titans, it isn’t about form, it isn’t about position on the log table. It is about a meeting of elephants who each doesn’t want to lose, a battle of ambitious warriors who have pride to guard, more so now that death is in sight for, especially, Bullets. They must not lose. Stomach that: a win for Silver Strikers and they will go 11 points clear of the Blantyre outfit. A dampener to Bullets’ title charge, no doubt. Or for lack of precision, a final nail in the coffin. Perhaps, not so much a nail but a nail, nonetheless.

Meanwhile, a win for Bullets won’t be a non-starter, it will be a huge step. It will get them closer to the summit of the table: five points. They will hope as they always do: they hope.

