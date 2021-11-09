Dan Chazama ready with 6th album “Age and Season”

After two years in the studio, Malawi’s dancehall artist Dan Chazama said he is excited to drop his sixth album Age and Season, which is a combination of both gospel and love songs.

In the album, Chazama has fused a diverse of genres, including traditional, reggae and Afro-beat in an attempt to reach many people, saying people have different likes.

The 15-track album will be released and launched on Friday, 26 November, 2021, at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview, Chazama said his latest album is full of mature music compared to the past albums.

He said there is a variety, as he has also worked with various producers such as Ralph Ching’amba of Ralph Records, Lobodo of Lobodo Records, Viwe and Limbani Chibwana.

Chazama said Age and Season is an inspiration from the Bible where people were exposed to different situations depending on seasons and he made reference to the hard times of coronavirus.

He said he took his time and pumped in enough resources to bring out the best album and he is currently getting positive feedbacks in terms of quality and content.

“I have invested my time and resources into this album and currently working tirelessly towards the launch. This is going to be one of the greatest events this year, and I am looking forward to an album launch that will go in history. This will be a great moment for music lovers in the country, we will give them nothing but the best show ever. There will be firework,” he said

Some of the songs in the album including Mbalame, Moyo Wanga, Prodigal Son, Kuwala, Heroes of Reggae and Mama.

The tracks are currently enjoying airplay in various local radio stations.

During the launch, Chazama will be supported by Lulu, Piksy, Ben Micheal and Leslie among others.

Slated to start at 6pm, the show will attract an entry fee of K6, 000 standard,K10, 000 for both VIP and couples.

Confirming their presence during the event, both Lulu and Leslie said they are prepared to give out the best performance and people will not regret.

Chazama started his music career at a tender age and in 1987 when he joined Masintha CCAP Choir before going solo in 2000.

The artist has five albums include Muziyimbayimbabe, Mundiperekeze, Back against black, Nzeru and Chinsisi cha moyo.

