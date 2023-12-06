Dausi elected chairperson for DPP elective conference scheduled for Dec. 15

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has elected Mwanza Central legislator, Nicholas Harry Dausi, as the chairperson for the party’s National Elective Conference scheduled for December 15, 2023.

DPP Director of Women Cecilia Chazama made the announcement on Wednesday during the party’s National Governing Council (NGC) meeting, which took place at the Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe.

The party’s embattled Secretary General (SG) Grezelder Jeffrey called for the NGC meeting amidst resistance from the camp supporting former president Professor Arthur Mutharika.

Addressing journalists on Monday this week, the Mutharika camp, led by Machinga Likwenu lawmaker Bright Msaka, told Malawians to ignore Jeffrey’s call for the meeting.

Msaka said the SG had no powers to sanction an NGC meeting.

Seeing that Jeffrey was not relenting, Msaka and others went to court to obtain an order stopping her from conducting the meeting, a plea the court rejected.

And speaking to journalists after his election, Dausi said the party is ready to go the convention in compliance with the order of the High Court of Malawi.

“We will have a convention between 15 and 16 December 2023. This will be step towards uniting the party,” he said.

