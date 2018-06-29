Dausi, Msonda, Kasaila battle for DPP publicist post

Three marverick politicians in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are battling for the position of publicity secretary at the elective convention scheduled for this week.

The post is currently held by Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Culture, Francis Kasaila who wants to maintain his position.

He is facing challenge from Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi and new comer Kenneth Msonda who is also vying for the position.

Dausi is campaigning on the platform of a team, called Team A, that would help President Peter Mutharika run the party through to 2024.

Team A comprises Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango, Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka, Dausi and DPP secretary general Greselder Jeffrey.

Other senior members in the team are Local Government and Rural Development Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Cecilia Chazama, DPP director of operations Ben Phiri, Chimwemwe Chipungu, James Chuma, Mary Navitcha and Khwauli Msiska.

Mhango is vying for the position of treasurer general, Msaka wants to maintain his position as vice-president for Eastern Region, Dausi wants to get back his position as spokesperson for the party while Jeffrey wants a fresh mandate as secretary general.

On the other hand, Nankhumwa is campaigning to become vice-president for the South while Phiri wants to become director of elections.

The three contenders of the publicist post have all expressed confidence that party delegates will elect them.

“I am confident that the convention will retain me as publicity secretary. I was elected spokesman of DPP at the last convention and will win back my seat,” said Dausi who is also Convention chairperson.

Msonda said he has met delegates and is conviced they are keen to vote for him.

“In any competition it is not easy but I am hopeful I will be elected,” he said.

Kasaila also expressed optimism of getting a fresh mandate.

